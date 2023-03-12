‘The Little Mermaid’ Oscars Trailer: Ariel Saves Prince Eric In Stunning New Footage

The Little Mermaid is about to take Hollywood by storm. A gorgeous trailer for the live-action remake debuted during the Oscars telecast on March 12. Halle Bailey shines in the new footage as the beloved Ariel.

Watch and you'll see,

Some day I'll be,

Part of your world! Watch the new trailer for #TheLittleMermaid and see the movie in theaters May 26! pic.twitter.com/Pqg5LLL4cI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 13, 2023

The trailer begins with Ariel saving Prince Eric after his ship crashes. She’s chastised by her father, King Triton, for getting involved with the humans. “I just want to know more about them,” she says. Ariel eventually crosses paths with Ursula and agrees to a spell that makes her human. The footage also features more of Halle’s amazing rendition of “Part of Your World.”

Halle and Melissa McCarthy presented the trailer together on stage. Halle channeled The Little Mermaid in a teal tulle dress. Melissa stunned in a bright red gown.

Before the Oscars, Halle revealed how thrilled she is to be Ariel. “I was just really excited to sing the original songs that I loved so much,” she said on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show. “The new ones I think people will just embrace and really love and I hope they do.”

The film will be swimming into theaters on May 26, making it the perfect movie to kick off summer. Expectations are high for the film, and cast member Daveed Diggs has nothing but praise for his co-star. “I just think that Halle is just the perfect choice for Ariel,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone is going to fall in love with her immediately. She is so, so good. Her voice is not of this world. The things she can do vocally is something — I have never heard anything like it.”

The highly-anticipated first teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid was revealed during the D23 Expo in September 2023. The trailer showcased a portion of Halle’s beautiful rendition of “Part of Your World.” The official teaser has over 27 million views on YouTube and counting. On February 15, Walt Disney Studios released a brief teaser that gave us a first glimpse of Melissa McCarthy’s evil Ursula.