Halle Bailey Channels ‘The Little Mermaid’ In Gorgeous Teal Gown At The Oscars

This is Halle Bailey’s year. Ahead of the release of The Little Mermaid, Halle attended the Oscars. The actress/singer dazzled in a gorgeous strapless and sheer tulle dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. She also wore a blinding diamond necklace to top off her look.

The teal color of the gown definitely gave off The Little Mermaid vibes — Ariel’s tail, anyone? On E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show, Halle said she was inspired to “go into the fairytale world” with her Oscars look.

A brand-new trailer for the live-action film will debut during the Oscars telecast. The official teaser trailer was released during the D23 Expo. The footage revealed part of Halle’s incredible rendition of “Part of Your World.” To mark 100 days until the film’s release, Walt Disney Studios dropped a 30-second teaser that revealed the first look at Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula.

The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26. The film also stars Jonah Haeur-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Halle playing Ariel marks only the second time a Black actor has played a Disney princess. The actress reflected on the importance of the role. “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Halle told Variety. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

Halle recently shared her excitement over her own Little Mermaid doll from Mattel. “The little girl in me is pinching herself right now … I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character,” Halle tweeted, along with a video of the actress showcasing the doll.

In addition to The Little Mermaid, Halle is also starring in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Halle will play young Nettie. Ciara will play the adult version of the character. The Color Purple is expected to be released in theaters on December 20, 2023.