Halle Bailey Shows Off Bare Baby Bump Dancing with Sister Chloe Before Giving Birth in New Video

Halle Bailey never stops dancing — even while she’s pregnant! In a new TikTok that was filmed before Halle gave birth to her first child at the end of 2023, the 23-year-old singer showed off her bare baby bump while dancing with her sister, Chloe Bailey, 25. The siblings busted moves to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” and Halle was able to keep up with her sister despite being extremely pregnant. The Little Mermaid star wore a black sports bra and grey sweatpants in the throwback clip, which was shared by Chloe on January 17.

After keeping her entire pregnancy a secret, Halle announced on January 6 that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed a son named Halo. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Halle captioned her Instagram post which featured a picture of her holding her newborn’s hand. “Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she also wrote.

The Chloe x Halle duo singer’s reason for shielding her pregnancy was reportedly to “protect [her and DDG’s] baby and relationship from scrutiny,” according to Us Weekly. An insider revealed to the outlet that Halle had “told friends” about her pregnancy, “but it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies.” Halle starred in the new remake of The Little Mermaid and is also in the latest adaption of The Color Purple.

Toward the end of 2023, Halle faced incessant bullying from social media users, who urged her to confirm that she was pregnant. Halle attended multiple public events from September through December 2023 wearing dresses and other outfits that covered her stomach. Fans took this as a sign that she had been hiding the baby bump. Nevertheless, Halle paid no mind to the trolls and waited to announce the baby news on her own terms.

However, Halle did clap back at a social media commenter in November who accused her of having a “pregnancy nose.” She shared a video in response to the commenter and said, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. … You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”