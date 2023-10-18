Halle Bailey Lights Up the Red Carpet in Ruffled Dress With Boyfriend DDG

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey was absolutely glowing on the red carpet for the 2023 edition of the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, October 17. She had a huge smile on as she held hands and seemed to laugh with her boyfriend, DDG, at the ceremony. The Little Mermaid actress sported a strapless, black velvet dress with white ruffles underneath. She completed her outfit with a small pair of black heels. She also accessorized with a silver necklace and long, dangling earrings.

As Halle held hands with DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry, he sported an all-black look. He wore a suit with a black turtleneck underneath. He accessorized with a large cross on a chain, dangling over his chest. Both Halle, 23, and DDG, 26, looked like they were having a blast with each other on the red carpet.

At the ceremony, Halle was awarded the Gen-Z Game Changer Award. She was clearly moved to receive the honor, and she gave a beautiful speech accepting the award. She shouted out her older sister and bandmate Chloe Bailey, 25, in the acceptance speech. “Another thing I am super grateful for and that has helped me tremendously is to find a good life mentor – one that will inspire you and motivate you. For me, I’ve always had my sister and, looking backward and connecting the important tentpole moments that shaped me, my older sister [Chlöe Bailey] was always there at those times,” she said, per Revolt.

Halle has had a massive year. She made her leading role debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. For the movie, she recorded her takes on plenty of classic songs like “Part of Your World.” Throughout the press cycle for the Disney flick, she rocked plenty of amazing outfits that did a great job channeling the mermaid princess, like when she went for a blue dress at the Australia premiere. Back in August, she also released her debut solo single “Angel.”