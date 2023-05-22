Halle Bailey Gives Mermaid Vibes In Strapless Blue Dress At Australian ‘Little Mermaid’ Premiere

Halle Bailey has looked incredible throughout the press tour for The Little Mermaid, and the Australian premiere on Monday, May 22 was no exception. Halle, 23, channeled Ariel as she wore a strapless baby blue gown to Sydney’s State Theater, where she celebrated her live-action Disney movie. Halle’s dress featured satin fabric and glitter embellishments with a short train that covered her feet and followed her down the blue carpet. The young superstar wore a pair of silver earrings and styled her gorgeous, long hair in a bun with braids.

Halle’s co-star Melissa McCarthy, 52, joined her for their movie premiere in Australia. Melissa, who plays Ursula in the Disney flick, wore a white and purple patterned silk dress with purple sequins in the front. The Oscar nominee finished out her look with silver dangling earrings and a diamond necklace. Both Halle and Melissa were all smiles as they took pictures at their latest stop on the press tour for The Little Mermaid, which officially hits theaters on May 26.

Halle has been traveling the world promoting her highly-anticipated Disney film, and she’s been killing the fashion game at every single premiere. For the London premiere on May 15, Halle wore a white floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts on each side. And at the Mexico premiere on May 11, the Chloe x Halle singer rocked a plunging sheer white dress that revealed ample cleavage. Halle’s best look of all might have been at the Los Angeles premiere on May 8, where she dressed in a custom silvery teal blue strapless gown by designer Valdrin Sahiti.

At the LA premiere, Halle opened up about how much the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid means to her. “This moment means everything to me, I’m so grateful to be here,” she told Deadline at the event. “I just feel really honored and I’m happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it.” Halle stars in the film alongside Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay.