Halle Bailey Is Stunning In Plunging Dress With Side Cutouts For ‘Little Mermaid’ London Premiere

Halle Bailey has given us yet another stunning look as she promotes the upcoming release of the live-action The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old star looked elegant as she arrived at London’s Little Mermaid premiere at Odeon Luxe Cinema in Leicester Square on Monday, May 15. Halle’s white floor-length gown hugged her curves beautifully and included a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts on each side. The neckline appeared to be designed after a shell and the silver beading detail throughout could illuminate the darkest of sea caverns.

The Chloe x Halle singer added more sparkle with a sequined headpiece that also appeared to be designed after a shell. Her gorgeous, long hair was worn down and flowed gracefully behind her and she accessorized with silver rings and pearl earrings. Halle appeared to be in an incredible mood as he smiled her way down the carpet and beamed as she met up with and hugged her co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric.

Jonah looked dapper in a cream suit that featured a double-breasted blazer. He matched it with a gold tie and dark brown loafers that was decorated a tassel on the top of each shoe. The on-screen couple appeared to be super comfortable with each other as they held hands and posed for some pictures together.

Our real-life Ariel is a busy mermaid, as just one day before, she appeared on the May 14 episode of American Idol to sing “Part Of Your World”. Halle not only commanded attention with her incredibly crisp voice; she had all eyes on her as she donned a stunning floor-length, deep blue, fit and flare gown. The dress featured extra fabric flowing down her sides to the ground that mimicked a slow-moving current.

first time singing part of your world live since filming 😭🌊thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch… pic.twitter.com/xnjsGVDqj3 — Halle (@HalleBailey) May 15, 2023

The recording was done at Disneyland, and Sleeping Beauty’s castle was lit up behind her with under-the-sea-themed projections on it. A live audience held light-up props that made Halle look like she was surrounded by seagrasses and anemones.

