Melissa McCarthy Brings Daughter, 13, To ‘Little Mermaid’ Premiere In Rare Sighting Together

Melissa McCarthy and her family enjoyed a night “under the sea” at the premiere of The Little Mermaid on Monday, May 8. The actress, 52, smiled as she posed alongside her daughter Georgette, 13, and husband Ben Falcone, 49, on the red carpet for the premiere of the live-action remake of the animated classic. The family looked incredibly excited to see the new movie, where Melissa plays Ursula.

Melissa embraced the nautical nature of the movie with a deep blue dress with a cutout near her chest, ruffled sleeves, and a fringed skirt and scarf. She completed the look with matching blue heels and long gloves for the occasion. The Heat star’s husband and daughter both matched in black outfits. Georgette sported a frilly black dress with a corset over it, while Ben rocked a suit with a sparkling black shirt underneath it.

Melissa and Ben have been married since 2005. Georgette is their younger daughter. The couple’s older daughter Vivian, 16, didn’t join them on the red carpet.

The Tammy actress stars as Ursula, the villainous sea witch in the new remake of the classic film. The Little Mermaid also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, as well as Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina also voice some of the animated characters in the film.

Melissa is very excited for the movie to finally hit theaters. She shared how much she’s looking forward to fans getting to see it in an Instagram post at the end of April. “One month until I get to share this fever dream with everyone!” she wrote in the caption while showing off what she looked like as Ursula.

After being in the works for many years and experiencing film delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26.