Halle Bailey Transforms Into Her ‘Little Mermaid’ Character In Aqua Blue String Bikini Top & Matching Skirt: Photos

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

After reaching new heights of fame as The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey isn’t letting fans forget the role! In new photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, the stunning actress snapped mirror selfies as she showed off the ethereal, aqua blue string bikini top and matching skin-tight, floor length skirt. She went barefoot for the snap, her toenails painted bright red, and pulled her super long mermaid locks back into a low ponytail. In another pic, the Chloe x Halle singer placed her hand on her hip and gave mermaid vibes, and in yet another, she turned around to show off the low ruching on the back of the skirt. She even crossed her feet to seemingly mimic a mermaid tail! Halle accessorized with a long necklace and a pair of turquoise blue hoop earrings. “They know you’re an angel,” she captioned the post, along with butterfly, ocean wave, angel, and blue heart emojis.

Halle has an army of 6.7 million fans on the platform, and many of them took to the comments section with their reactions to the aquatic look. Among them was her famous sister Chloe Bailey, who wrote, “nobody badder,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji. “Beautiful Mermaid!” gushed a fan, with another remarking, “the stance is giving mermaid tail.” A fourth wrote, “Out of the sea,” with a blue heart emoji.

While Halle appears to have slipped effortlessly into the iconic Disney role, she admitted in a September 2022 interview that there was “pressure.” “I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself,” she told E! News during an interview at the D-23 Expo. “Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl.”

However, she knew that she gave it her all — and that helped her confidence ahead of the movie’s highly anticipated May release. “Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself,” she told the outlet.