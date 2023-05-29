‘The Color Purple’ Movie: The Cast, Release Date & All The Latest Updates About The Remake

'American Idol' winner Fantasia leads the cast in the film version of the musical 'The Color Purple.'

May 29, 2023
  • ‘The Color Purple’ is a 1982 novel that has been adapted into a movie and a musical
  • The musical version is being made into a film starring ‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino
  • The trailer for the Oprah Winfrey-produced spectacle dropped in May 2023

The Color Purple will be back to captivate audiences when the film adaptation of the musical arrives in theaters in 2023. Alice Walker‘s 1982 novel was first made into the 1985 Steven Spielberg tearjerker film and later transformed into a Broadway version in 2005, with a reboot in 2015. After 11 Oscar nominations and a slew of Tony nods, the heart-wrenching story of a group of Black women in the south in the early 1900s is returning to the screen with American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino leading the cast.

Halle Bailey stars in the film adaptation of the musical ‘The Color Purple.’ (Warner Bros)

The “Free Yourself” hitmaker, who played Celie Harris in the original Broadway production from 2006 to 2007, was initially hesitant to take up the role again after she had a challenging time with it. “My life at that time was all over the place,” Fantasia recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “So, carrying Celie’s weight and my weight was not fun. And I remember saying in interviews and radio stations, when they would ask me, I said, ‘Well, I did it, but I’ll never do it again.”

Luckily, a producer convinced Fantasia that she was the only one who could do the role proud. “It’s going to be absolutely amazing,” she added. “I’m glad that I didn’t allow that door to close. I talked it over with my whole entire family and everybody kept saying, ‘I think you should do it.'”

And we’re glad Fantasia signed on again, as we can’t wait to see her on the big screen belting out those incredible tunes! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

When Is The Color Purple Remake Coming Out?

Fantasia Barrino is in the upcoming remake of ‘The Color Purple.’ (Warner Bros)

Fans will get a holiday treat this year, as The Color Purple will debut in theaters on December 20. The 1985 film version debuted around the holidays as well. Sadly, the Spielberg-directed classic would go on to hold the record for the film receiving the most Oscar nominations without a win alongside 1977’s The Turning Point. We expect a much brighter future in store for the musical version come the 2024 Academy Awards!

Where Can I Watch The Color Purple Remake?

It hasn’t been announced if the film will be released exclusively in theaters yet, but all signs point to seeing the big screen adaptation only on the big screen.

Who Will Be In The Color Purple Remake?

Whoopi Goldberg starred in the 1985 film version. (Everett Collection)

The Color Purple stars Fantasia, Colman DomingoTaraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., CiaraHalle Bailey, David Alan Grier, and Aunjanue Ellis.

Orange is the New Black’s Danielle is reprising her role as Sofia, while Taraji takes over the role of Shug Avery. Euphoria’s Colman will be playing Albert “Mister” Johnson.

Is There A Trailer Yet?

The trailer debuted at CinemaCon in April. See it here.

What Will The Color Purple Remake Be About?

The musical version of the story follows the book and the film narrative closely. Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel tells the powerful story of Celie, a black teen in rural Georgia in the 1900s.

Black Is King co-director Blitz Bazawule will be directing the film, with a screenplay by playwright Marcus Gardley. Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the original film, is one of the producers alongside Quincy Jones, who composed the score for the original movie.

