Jane Seymour, 72, Declares That ‘Sex & Intimacy’ Is ‘Better at My Age’ Than Ever Before

Jane Seymour is having some great sex! The Somewhere in Time star, 72, opened up about how she feels that her sex life has only gotten better as she’s gotten older in a “Sex after 60” essay for Cosmopolitan, published on Wednesday, January 17. Jane also spoke about how her sex life with her current beau John Zambetti has been fantastic, as they’ve brought their decades of experience to the relationship.

In the essay, Jane opened up about how she had embraced being alone and finding happiness in herself before meeting John. She later revealed that now in her 70s, there’s a new level of intimacy, making sex so much more enjoyable. “Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience,” she said. “I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life—it’s not like when you’re younger.”

As she continued, Jane admitted that the personal connections that can be made later in life truly helped improve their connection in the bedroom. “The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone—our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire,” she wrote. “Your sex life doesn’t need to end at 60. At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that puts blood into a certain area. When you can figure that out, well, you’re going to be a happy camper.”

Towards the end of the piece, the Wedding Crashers actress admitted that she still feels a youthful energy as she explores sex in her 70s. She admitted that knowing her body more intimately has only helped. “My thinking is that life can only get better when you are open-minded and you listen to your body and to yourself. The crazy thing is, right now, I feel like I’m both experienced and 16 years old,” she explained. “I truly feel sex and intimacy is better at my age than it ever was before. I actually mean that.”

Earlier in the essay, Jane explained that she often felt like she would “vanish” in her relationships throughout most of her life. She explained that following her 2015 divorce from James Keach, she decided that she “was intent on being single and on my own.” She revealed that John saw her one night at a club, and their kids helped set them up on a date, and she revealed that there was a “definite connection” right off the bat. She explained that as her now-boyfriend experienced her living at her “happiest,” and they eventually started to bond and fall in love.