Jane Seymour, 71, Looks Sensational In A Lime Green Sequin Gown At Oscars After-Party

Jane Seymour showed up to Vanity Fair’s after party in a sleeveless metallic gown with a plunging neckline and it helped to accentuate her incredible fit figure as she smiles for photos.

Jane Seymour, 71, turned heads at Elton John‘s 2022 Oscar viewing party and on the carpet of the Vanity Fair after party on Sunday! The actress stepped out for the star-studded events in a metallic lime green sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and looked incredible. She paired the look with oval-shaped dangling earrings as her long hair was partly up while the rest hung a bit down her shoulders and back.

She added natural-looking makeup that helped to show off her gorgeous features and smiled while posing for various pics. At one point, the beauty appeared to laugh as she posed with one hand on her hip and wowed onlookers with her glow.

Jane’s Oscars-filled night started off with Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party and she followed it up with the Vanity Fair after party. She was one of many celebs who showed up to the events and her look was definitely one of the most memorable!

Before she got attention for attending the Oscars events, Jane made headlines for appearing in a social media pic while doing Pilates in a crop top and leggings. “Back at it again,” she wrote in the caption of her photo you can see here, while also tagging her trainer Jenny Miller and joking that it was a “no makeup kind of day.”

Janes trainer Jenny also took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video that showed the beauty working out. In it, she is utilizing a Pilates-like machine and lifts a bar up by her arms and over her chest while, at the same time, hoisting her legs up as they were wrapped around an exercise ball. Jenny described it as the “Gyrotonic” method that incorporates “strength, flexibility and longevity” that comes “from slow, 3 demential [sic] and controlled movements[.]” It looked intense, but Jane didn’t miss a beat and proved that no matter your age, you can always engage in a healthy and active lifestyle!