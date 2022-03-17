Jane Seymour, 71, Does Pilates In Crop Top & Leggings — Photo

Jane Seymour shows off her body-by-Pilates in a new photo, sporting a matching black crop top & leggings as she documents her ‘wellness journey.’



Jane Seymour doesn’t mess around! The 71-year-old actress shared an impressive and gorgeous photo to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing her stellar bod as she did Pilates.

“Back at it again,” Jane wrote in the caption of her photo you can see here, tagging her trainer Jenny Miller and joking that it was a “no makeup kind of day.” She then shared that she’d start sharing more of her “wellness journey” with fans and asked, “What’s something you often do for yourself?”

Jane’s trainer Jenny also shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the actress’s workouts! In the video, Jane can be seen utilizing a Pilates-like machine where she lifted a bar up by her arms over her chest while, at the same time, hoisting her legs up as they were wrapped around an exercise ball. Jenny shared the location as “Gyrotonic Malibu” and noted the “Gyrotonic” method that incorporates “strength, flexibility and longevity come from slow, 3 demential [sic] and controlled movements[.]” Looks like Jane has the best help to keep her in tip top shape she can get!

In addition to her numerous workout videos shared to her Instagram feed, Jane shares many of her adventures and vacations. Recently, in January, the Doctor Quinn, Medicine Woman star kept fans updated on her adventures in Thailand. She also shared exciting snaps of her getting up close with elephants at the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Phuket. In the photos, she wore the same stunning swimsuit as she posed in the water with a baby elephant and its mama, captioning the post, “Spending some quality time with my new friends here at the Green Elephant Sanctuary! They really are majestic and beautiful creatures!”

In addition to her trips, the mother-of-two recently celebrated her son, Kris‘s wedding. Jane honored her daughter-in-law, Miso‘s culture by donning a beautiful, blue and pink hanbok which was made by Miso’s parents. The actress also shared that she hosted the wedding in her picturesque Malibu backyard. The mother of the groom uploaded a series of pictures from the beautiful backyard wedding.