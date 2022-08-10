Jane Seymour’s Kids: Meet Her 4 Grown Children

Jane Seymour, 71, is a mom to her four kids, whom she has been spotted with on the red carpet numerous times. The actress is known for her many roles in hit movies and TV shows including Live and Let Die, East of Eden, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. When it comes to her life off the screen, she is busy with her family. Get to know each of her kids below!

Katherine Flynn

Katherine Flynn was born on January 7, 1982, making her 40 years old in 2022. Jane had Katherine with her third husband, David Flynn. Katherine ended up taking after her mother by also working as an actress and producer. Her IMDb page boasts a total of 21 credits including working as a writer. Katherine’s most recent credit was in the 2018 movie Mistrust, in which her famous mom starred. She also appeared in Once Upon a Time in Venice, A Royal Christmas, and The Office.

Sean Michael Flynn

Sean Michael Flynn, 37, was born just three years after his older sister Katherine on July 31, 1985. They both have the same father, David, to which Jane was married to from 1981 to 1992. Sean has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry, primarily working as a director, according to his IMDb. His Instagram bio states, “Former NCAA Athlete / Fine Art Photographer/ Director/ Producer/ Comedy Writer based out of Los Angeles/ and more slashes I can b***sh*t.”

In 2007, Sean was credited as a director, writer, and producer on the short film Numb. He has a total of three acting credits back from the late 1980s and 1990s. Sean shared a series of photos on red carpets with his famous momma in July 2021. He captioned the post, “I don’t keep photos of myself aside from @soulcapturing but thanks to google, and our worlds bizarre obsession over the offspring of celebrities, there is no shortage of photos of myself to steal from the internet. Thanks mom and dad for making me. Hopefully I celebrate my birthday today but it’s really your day not mine.”

Kristopher Steven Keach

When Jane was 44 years old, she gave birth to her twin sons, including Kristopher Steven Keach. Kristopher was born on November 30, 1995, making him 26 years old in 2022. Jane welcomed her twin sons with her ex-husband James Keach. Jane and James were married from 1993 until their split in 2015.

Aside from his other siblings, Kristopher remains out of the Hollywood spotlight and did not pursue an acting career. He earned his MBA degree, according to Us Time Today. The outlet also reports that her married his wife Miso, at his mom’s home in Malibu in 2021.

John Stacy Keach

John Stacy Keach, is Kristopher’s twin brother who was born on the same day. They are both 26 years old. There is little publicly known about John other than the fact that he also went into acting back in 2006. That year, he was in the film Blind Dating starring Chris Pine. John has not been credited in any other films or TV shows since the 2006 project.

Jane has also been married to two other men during her life. She did not have any children from her first two marriages. Jane was married to Michael Attenborough from 1971 to 1973. Her second husband was to Geoffrey Planer, to who she was married to from 1977 to 1978. Jane has not remarried since her divorce from James.