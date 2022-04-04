Jane Seymour, 71, Reflects On Hollywood’s ‘Evolving’ View On Aging: ‘Generations Are Blending’

Jane Seymour is proving that age is just a number! The star is looking & feeling her best as she takes on her first TV role in over 20 years!

If her Oscar’s after-party look proved anything, it’s that Jane Seymour, 71, is in her prime! The Hollywood icon rocked a sequin green gown and showed off her fit figure and smooth skin, shortly after she opened up on the HollywoodLife Podcast about her secret to aging gracefully and feeling good! The Wedding Crashers star admitted that she has never done “fillers, plastic surgery, none of that stuff!” and sticks to a regiment of “a good attitude, lots of water, and healthy vegetables and fruits.”

Jane, whose new TV show Harry Wild premieres tonight, April 4, on Acorn TV, spoke further about her thoughts on aging in Hollywood and how the industry has changed over the years. “People are realizing that age is just a number,” she told HL. “When you have Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin doing the kind of material they’re doing, it sets a bar for all of us.”

The mom of four continued, “My kids are in between 26 and 40 and they are actually interested in people like me. They’re actually interested in what happens in this part of your life. How do you deal with change? How do you deal with divorce? How do you raise children? I think we’ve suddenly become interesting!” Jane referred to The Kominsky Method, which follows 77-year-old Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach, and said the successful series shows that “generations are now blending.”

Jane admitted that because she hasn’t “tried to make myself into a younger version of me,” she’s able to “age up or age down” for roles these days. “I love acting, I love challenging myself and I love really good writing,” she said, gushing over her latest role as professor turned detective Harry Wild in the show of the same name.

“I read it and I just thought ‘Wow, how amazing to play a woman who’s close to my own age.’ I had never seen or heard of a character like this before. It was absolutely unique,” Jane explained of Harry Wild. “She jumped off that page. I wanted to be her. I think a lot of us want to be Harry.”

The show follows Harry Wild, a professor at Trinity in Dublin, who is desperate for a change and quits her job, to the surprise of her students. After getting mugged and being forced to live with her detective son, Harry becomes engrossed with a case he’s working on and takes it upon herself to try to find out what happened. Along the way, she finds help from an unlikely source — the young boy who mugged her. Harry Wild is an Acorn TV Original drama and consists of eight 45-minute mysteries, premiering Monday, April 4, 2022 on with the first two episodes. Two episodes will premiere every Monday through April 25, 2022.