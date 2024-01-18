Allison Holker Reveals Ellen DeGeneres Was a ‘Huge Support System’ Following Husband tWitch’s Death

Allison Holker revealed how Ellen DeGeneres supported her after the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, when she appeared on the January 18 episode of Nick Viall‘s podcast, The Viall Files.

“Ellen was a huge support system for me and still is,” said the So You Think You Can Dance judge, 35. “She would always just have such wise words for me, and I would say that outside of me and our dearest friends, she knew him better than anyone else too.”

Stephen was the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 to 2022. He died by suicide at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022, leaving behind Allison and their three kids, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

On The Viall Files, Allison continued to open up about the support her and her family have gotten from Ellen since the tragedy. “We’ve had these really beautiful conversations about it and him and share in laughter and grief,” she said. “But, she’d always come through with some really solid, sound advice for me, for my future, getting through everything and for my kids. She’s been so lovely.”

On the 1st anniversary of Stephen’s death in December 2023, Ellen mourned her late friend and shared her favorite memories with him in an emotional clip on social media.

“I loved that every single day after the show we would sing and dance to some song, and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm in arm, and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say ‘I love you,’ and he would say, ‘love you much,’ ” Ellen said. “His memory lives on,” the Emmy Award winner continued. “I love him so much. I miss him so much.”

Back in November, Allison reportedly sold the former home that she once shared with Stephen, as reported by TMZ at the time. The former Dancing with the Stars pro reportedly listed the Encino home in October for $3,795,000, and later sold it for $3,525,000.

“Allison and their kids are coping as well as expected, but they miss Stephen daily. They are doing their best to move forward and try to heal,” an insider told PEOPLE when the house hit the market.