Allison Holker Returning to ‘SYTYCD’ as a Judge 1 Year After Husband Twitch’s Death

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Allison Holker will return to So You Think You Can Dance for the show’s 18th season. The dancer, 35, was announced to be returning to the reality competition series as one of the main judges on Tuesday, December 5. Allison’s return to the show comes nearly one year after the death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022.

Allison was announced to be making her return to the show along with series creator Nigel Lythgoe. She’ll serve as a judge alongside Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The new season will premiere on Fox in March 2024.

The dancer also announced her return with a short video of her dancing to Diddy’s song “I’ll Be Missing You,” while wearing a red dress and matching leather jacket. “So honored and grateful to announce I’ll be judging for SYTYCD,” she wrote. “What an absolute dream come true!!! A full circle moment that has changed my life in quite literally every way. IM HOME!! And sitting next to people I admire and love is just perfection.”

Allison had been an All-Star on SYTYCD from seasons 7 to 11, after competing in season 2 of the show. Her final appearance before the return was in 2017.

SYTYCD is also where Allison met her late husband, tWitch, when they were both on the show in 2013. Her return announcement comes nearly a year after the DJ and dancer died on December 13, 2022. As the one-year anniversary of his passing approaches, Allison shared a moving tribute to him along with her three kids back in September on his birthday. “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day,” she wrote.

Since Stephen’s passing, Allison has posted numerous tributes to her husband in the year since his death, including beautiful posts on Father’s Day and his birthday. Earlier in December, she opened up about the grief in a post on social media. “Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date,” she said.