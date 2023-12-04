Allison Holker Reflects on Grief Nearly 1 Year After Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Tragic Death

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It’s been nearly one year since Stephen “tWitch” Boss tragically died, and as the anniversary of his death nears, his wife, Allison Holker, 35, took to Instagram on December 2 to reflect on her somber emotions. The proud mother-of-three shared what appeared to be new headshots and took to the caption to express her “grief” following tWitch’s passing. “Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date,” her caption began. “Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

The 35-year-old and the late DJ were married for nearly a decade until he died on December 13, 2022. Allison and her hubby welcomed three kids including Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. Soon after she shared the new photos and moving caption with her 3.8 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “And don’t let anybody tell you your grief has to look a certain way,” one admirer penned. Meanwhile, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause added, “Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love.”

Allison’s latest sentiment on grief comes less than one week after she reportedly sold her former home that she once shared with Stephen, as reported by TMZ on November 26. The TV personality reportedly listed the Encino home for sale in October for $3,795,000, and later sold it for $3,525,000, per the same tabloid. “Allison and their kids are coping as well as expected, but they miss Stephen daily. They are doing their best to move forward and try to heal,” an insider told PEOPLE when the house hit the market in the fall.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Most recently, the blonde beauty also took to Instagram to share how she and her family celebrated their first Thanksgiving without Stephen. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Hosting Thanksgiving is one of my absolute favorite things to do,” her caption began. “I love bringing loved ones together to celebrate love, joy and our gratitude for life and the beautiful relationships we all have. My heart was beaming so bright last night from being able to squeeze my friends so tightly … we shared in memories … in smiles and so much laughter. A night I will treasure for ever!”

As many recall, Stephen, AKA “tWitch” died last December following a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head”, as reported by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Allison and her kiddos recently honored tWitch by visiting his grave for his birthday on September 29. “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us,” her caption began. In the snapshot, the momma posed alongside their children with several flower arrangements in honor of the late father.