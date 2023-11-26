Allison Holker Sells Home After Husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death

Image Credit: Shutterstock

A new chapter. Allison Holker sold the home she shared with her late husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, nearly one year after his death.

The dancer, 35, unloaded the Encino, California, home she shared with her late husband for $3,525,000, per TMZ. The 4,600-square-foot home, which was built in 2018, boasts 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The home is beautiful, and it was a place that held a lot of memories for Allison and tWitch.

The couple, who wed in December 2013, lived in the home together with their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, until tWitch’s death on December 13, 2022. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead in a bathroom at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, HollywoodLife confirmed at the time. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported “no signs of foul play” and ruled the death a suicide. He was 40.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Allison wrote in a public statement one day after her husband’s tragic death. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Allison is starting fresh in a new home, and she purchased a modern farmhouse in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City in October for $5 million, Daily Mail reported. At 5,800 square feet, it’s an even larger house and it’s outfitted with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a movie theatre, and a guest house with its own kitchen and full bath.

While Allison and her kids will be living in a different place, they will continue to keep tWitch’s legacy alive.

“Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” Allison told People in May about starting the Move with Kindness Foundation, which supports mental health initiatives in tWitch’s honor.

The family is still taking things “day by day” and “moment by moment” in their grief journey, with Allison noting that she and the kids “lean on each other for support.”

“Every single day is a new emotion,” she said. “You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other. We want to be OK — and we are OK — but it’s taking a lot of work together.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.