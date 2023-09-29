Allison Holker Honors Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in Rare Graveside Photo With Their Kids

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Allison Holker, 35, and her three children celebrated the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss on what would’ve been his 41st birthday on September 29. The professional dancer took to Instagram to honor her late husband by sharing photos of his family at his gravesite. “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us,” her emotional caption began.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

The 35-year-old went on to honor Stephen nearly one year after his unexpected death. “We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together,” Allison went on to write. “We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”

In the first slide of the post, the proud momma posed with her three kids while at Stephen’s gravesite. The couple were married in 2013 and welcomed three kiddos including Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. All of their children posed with bouquets of flowers for their late father and enjoyed snacks together. The official gravestone for Stephen read: “Beloved husband, father, brother, and son.”

Soon after Allison shared the photos at the cemetery, many of her 3.8 million followers took to the comments to send positive messages to the grieving family. One of the first to comment was Stephen’s former colleague, Ellen DeGeneres. “It’s a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love,” the 65-year-old penned. Other celebs also expressed their love for Stephen in the comments. “So much love to you all. Happy birthday to the greatest,” High School Musical‘s Corbin Bleu wrote.

Ellen also took to her own Instagram to share a throwback selfie with Stephen in celebration of his birthday. “Happy birthday, tWitch. I love you and I always will,” the former TV host captioned the post. Stephen, AKA “tWitch” died on December 13, 2022, following a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head”, as reported by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Following his passing in 2022, many A-listers publicly mourned the TV personality. His mother, Connie Alexander Boss, most recently reacted to her son’s death in June 2023. His mom called his death “a complete shock.”