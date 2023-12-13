Ellen DeGeneres Remembers tWitch on the 1st Anniversary of His Death in Rare Video

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

It’s been one year since Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at age 40, and his longtime friend, Ellen DeGeneres, took to Instagram to remember the DJ and dancer with an emotional tribute. “So on the one year anniversary of tWitch no longer being with us I thought I would share a couple of memories that I had,” she said in a clip [WATCH HERE] shared with her 139 million followers on Wednesday, December 13. She wore a casual brown shirt and jeans as she sat on a sun-filled porch to recall her best times with him.

“I mean, there’s so many memories that I have of tWitch,” she continued. “I loved that every single day after the show we would sing and dance to some song, and then we would make each other laugh somehow. And then we would walk off arm in arm, and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say ‘I love you,’ and he would say, ‘love you much.'”

Ellen noted that “every single day” they would end their workday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where tWitch was Ellen’s DJ, “arm in arm.” She also recalled traveling to Las Vegas, where they saw Silk Sonic, and “singing to each other” on the fun trip, and a “hilarious” trip to Miraval Resort in Arizona along with Andy Lassner, during which he climbed a tall pole despite being “scared.”

“His memory lives on,” she said in the emotional tribute. “I love him so much. I miss him so much.” She also added that it’s a “reminder every single day that you just don’t know what people are going through, because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me,” she said.

The DJ died of a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head,” per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He shared three children, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, with his wife Allison Holker. Following his death in 2022, Ellen took to social media to mourn her beloved sidekick.

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it,” she said in a December 23, 2022 video. “We’ll never make sense of it. The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honor Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do.”