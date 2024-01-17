 Kim Kardashian Shows Off Mannequin of Herself & More in Office Tour – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Mannequin of Herself, Her Wall of Magazine Covers, & More in Wild New Video

The SKIMS creator gave a tour of her SKKN office as she wore a light grayish white wraparound coat, in the new eye-catching clip.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 17, 2024 9:53PM EST
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Paris, France - 06 Mar 2019 Wearing Azzedine Alaia Same Outfit as catwalk model Naomi Campbell *188159a, Vintage (1991)
Kim Kardashian Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show, Pont Neuf, Paris, France, Île-de-France, France - 20 Jun 2023
Kim Kardashian Visits Dolce & Gabbana Store In Milan, during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024. 25 Feb 2023 Pictured: Kim-Kardashian. Photo credit: Pixmedia/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA947384_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 43, showed off an inside look of her SKNN office in her latest TikTok video, and it holds some pretty epic things. The reality star had her hair down and wore a soft cream-colored wraparound coat and white boots as she guided the camera around the location. She cheekily kept saying, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I…” before adding random things to the end of the sentence throughout the tour.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls,” she first said as she walked by framed photos of the memorable photos taken throughout the years. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom measurements in my glam room,” she also said before showing the headless mannequin, which wore a neutral tight top and white pants. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my beauty campaigns on loop on a big TV wall,” she continued before showing the wall.

@kimkardashian

♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian

The beauty went on to also show 3D models of her “brain” and her “plane” in her office, her tanning and red light beds, a “product shrine,” lip liners in “15 different nudes,” and more. At one point, she had her coat off and just rocked her nude sleeveless bodysuit while talking to the camera.

Kim’s followers were quick to comment their opinions once the video went public. “This trend suits her the most,” one follower joked, while another called her “literally iconic.” A third wrote, “That’s how to introduce a product,” and a fourth shared, “love it all.”

Kim’s latest office tour video comes after she made headlines for sharing an adorable photo of her being a mom with her third oldest child, daughter Chicago. The loving parent, who also shares North, 10, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West, included an early birthday shoutout to the cutie, who smiled and posed in the snapshot, in the post. “It’s someone’s birthday sooooon,” she wrote, referring to Chicago turning six years old on January 15.

ad