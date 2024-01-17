Kim Kardashian Shows Off Mannequin of Herself, Her Wall of Magazine Covers, & More in Wild New Video

Kim Kardashian, 43, showed off an inside look of her SKNN office in her latest TikTok video, and it holds some pretty epic things. The reality star had her hair down and wore a soft cream-colored wraparound coat and white boots as she guided the camera around the location. She cheekily kept saying, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I…” before adding random things to the end of the sentence throughout the tour.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls,” she first said as she walked by framed photos of the memorable photos taken throughout the years. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my mannequin with my custom measurements in my glam room,” she also said before showing the headless mannequin, which wore a neutral tight top and white pants. “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have my beauty campaigns on loop on a big TV wall,” she continued before showing the wall.

The beauty went on to also show 3D models of her “brain” and her “plane” in her office, her tanning and red light beds, a “product shrine,” lip liners in “15 different nudes,” and more. At one point, she had her coat off and just rocked her nude sleeveless bodysuit while talking to the camera.

Kim’s followers were quick to comment their opinions once the video went public. “This trend suits her the most,” one follower joked, while another called her “literally iconic.” A third wrote, “That’s how to introduce a product,” and a fourth shared, “love it all.”

Kim’s latest office tour video comes after she made headlines for sharing an adorable photo of her being a mom with her third oldest child, daughter Chicago. The loving parent, who also shares North, 10, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West, included an early birthday shoutout to the cutie, who smiled and posed in the snapshot, in the post. “It’s someone’s birthday sooooon,” she wrote, referring to Chicago turning six years old on January 15.