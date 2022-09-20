Kim Kardashian Slays Plunging Bustier, Black Trench Coat While Stepping Out in NYC: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, stunned in a plunging bustier and black trench coat while she hit the spa with her friends in NYC on Sept. 20. The mom-of-four took to the streets of Manhattan in a raven-hued outfit that included black loose-fitting trousers, a strapless corset, floor-length trench coat, and black pumps. She also accessorized with a pair of sky-blue sunglasses to add a pop of color to the stylish look. Her arms and hands were fully covered by how long the sleeves on her coat were – very Ariana Grande of her if you ask us.

The SKIMS founder confirmed via Instagram stories that afternoon that she visited a “social wellness club.” The Kardashians icon shared photos of the relaxing experience at Remedy Place along with her friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus with her 326M followers. Kim was seen taking a plunge into an ice bath during the spa day and joined the spa’s “6-minute club”, soaking in the cold water for six freezing minutes!

And today proved to be a busy day for The Kardashians star, as she promoted her new line of SKIMS bras across social media. Some of the beautiful women featured in the campaign include model Brooke Shields, actress Juliette Lewis, comedian Chelsea Handler, Pose star Indya Moore, singer Casandra Ventura, and “MAMIII” singer Becky G. Kim’s new lingerie line is set to launch on Sept. 27, and promise to be “the most comfortable bras you’ll ever wear”, according to the SKIMS Instagram account.

Kim also shared a photo of herself wearing only one of her new black bras and leggings that same day. She captioned the sexy photo, “SKIMS Bras launch on Tuesday, September 27 at 9AM PT only on SKIMS.COM.” She even thanked the famous women for joining her campaign in a separate post. Kim gushed, “SKIMS Bras – a complete system of shaping solutions for every need. Thank you @brookeshields, @juliettelewis, @chelseahandler, @indyamoore, @cassie, and @iambeckyg for joining our campaign to celebrate the launch of @skims Bras.”

Chelsea shared a photo to her Instagram wearing a black and nude SKIMS bra with the caption, “More women should be empowered to show off their boobs, and I loved being a part of this campaign for @skims Bras to celebrate that!” Kim even took to the comments section of the Uganda Be Kidding Me author’s post to compliment her boobs! She wrote, “Best boobs ever”, along with three white hearts.