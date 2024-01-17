Jason Kelce Addresses Retirement Rumors After the Eagles Lose in the Playoffs

Jason Kelce spoke out about the latest reports that he’s planning on retiring after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL playoffs on Monday, January 15. The Birds’ center, 36, addressed the reports in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast in a discussion with his brother Travis Kelce. While discussing the season-ending loss and next steps, Jason did get choked up while speaking about the next steps.

Following the Eagles’ loss, reports surfaced that Jason had told his teammates that he was planning on retiring in the locker room after the game, per ESPN. On the podcast, the center said that he’d kept things intentionally vague. “I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite what’s been leaked to the media,” he said.

The former Super Bowl champion admitted to his brother, who is dating Taylor Swift, that he felt like his emotions were running high following the loss, and he felt that it was important to mull over such a big decision. “I don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision,” he said. “There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

Jason also explained that he wasn’t “trying to be dramatic” and didn’t plan to “draw this thing out,” and when he came to a decision, he would let people know. “When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had. I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he said. “In the future, there’ll be something said I guess.”

After speaking about his future plans, Jason did get emotional while speaking about what he told his teammates after the game, and he paused as he seemed to tear up. “I did address the team, and pretty much said the same thing that I just said to you which is, ‘I’ve got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league,'” he said. “A lot of guys [said], ‘If that is your last game, I feel sorry for you.’ Don’t feel sorry for me, motherf**kers.”

Before moving on to the next topic, Jason reiterated that he hadn’t come to his decision yet, and complimented his teammates. “I truly appreciated everybody in that room, and I’ll go to war with them any day of the week, and enjoy the time you’ve got,” he said. “Think there was a lot of emotion in the room for sure. I don’t know what the future holds for anybody in that building right now.”