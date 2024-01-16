‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: ‘Dream Come True’

The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is officially a mom! Clare, 42, announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate with husband Ryan Dawkins on Monday, January 15. The reality star posted a picture on her Instagram Stories of the couple hugging in the hospital room. “She’s here!” Clare wrote in pink text. “Healthy + beyond loved. Dream come true,” she added. Clare and Ryan didn’t reveal the name of their newborn baby girl.

This is Clare’s first child and Ryan’s third. The Mascot Sports CEO has two daughters from a previous relationship. Ryan previously said in an October 2022 Instagram Q&A that his daughters are “completely obsessed” with Clare.

Clare announced that she was expecting a baby via surrogate in July 2023, with an Instagram clip of her and Ryan revealing a white onesie while hanging their clothes to dry outside. The video was played to the Hilary Duff song “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” Clare wrote in the caption. “I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!” she added.

Clare and Ryan met in late 2021 and announced their engagement in Oct. 2022. Four months later, they got married in gorgeous ceremony in Sacramento, California in February 2023. “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing!”, she gushed to PEOPLE at the time of their nuptials. “Happiest day of my life hands down!”

Before falling for Ryan, Clare had an on-and-off again romance with Dale Moss. They met on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which offered an unprecedented switch-up for the main cast after the couple departed the season early to be with each other. Tayshia Adams completed the rest of the season. Clare and Dale got engaged in November 2020, but split in January 2021.