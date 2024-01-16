Miranda Lambert Reveals Husband Brendan McLoughlin ‘Likes to Call Me on My Sh*t’ in Rare Interview

Miranda Lambert is thankful for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his blunt personality. The country singer, 40, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show and discussed how her mother, Beverly, is her “hype girl,” while Brendan is more “harsh” with her, which she doesn’t mind.

“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality and I love it,” Miranda explained of her spouse, who is an NYPD officer. “As I say he likes to call me on my sh*t, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life that is a truth teller and he’s very New York about it.”

Miranda went on to say that she knows her husband and her mom — who beat breast cancer one year ago — are “so proud and they were part of every step of the way.”

Miranda and Brendan married in 2019 after a whirlwind romance — they’d only dated for three months when they tied the knot. The couple married January 26, 2019, in Tennessee, but Miranda waited a few weeks to announce that she got hitched.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Miranda wrote via Instagram on February 16, 2019. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

In a 2022 interview, Miranda opened up about the couple’s relationship. “I want to be open about how happy we are,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I just don’t give two s**** about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh.”

The three-time Grammy Award winner added that it’s been wonderful to have her husband’s support in her career. “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you,” she told the outlet. “He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

Miranda’s marriage to Brendan made her a stepmother, as Brendan is already a father to a three-year-old son, Landon, with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger. Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, but they didn’t have any children together. Blake became a stepfather to Gwen Stefani‘s three sons when they got married in July 2021.