Miranda Lambert Thirsts Over Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Sexy New Shirtless Photo: ‘Damn Babe’

Miranda Lambert could barely contain herself as she gushed over a glistening, seductive shirtless pic of her husband Brendan McLoughlin! “Damn babe!!! 🔥 All the fitness vibes,” she commented on the June 15 Instagram photo. In the pic, which Brendan shared Wednesday, he leaned down and smiled at the camera, a gold crucifix hanging off his neck. In the next shirtless photo, he chugged water from a black Yeti thermos, clearly exhausted from an intense workout. “Love a good 5 miler before the rain 🤙🏽,” he captioned the scorching pic. “Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most.”

Miranda wasn’t the only country star who had a few words after Brendan’s pair of sweaty photos. Jelly Roll also took to the comments thread. “Jesus Christ Thor,” he quipped. “Save some attention for the rest of us on this app. Love you bubba.” Jelly Roll added a good-natured laughing emoji to the hilarious comment.

Miranda and Brendan married in 2019 after a whirlwind romance — they’d only dated for three months when they tied the knot. In a 2022 interview, the blonde beauty opened up about their relationship. “I want to be open about how happy we are,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I just don’t give two s**** about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh.”

Miranda added that her husband’s support, as she navigates her own massive fame, has been wonderful. “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you,” she told the outlet. “He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”