Miranda Lambert Thirsts Over Husband Brendan McLoughlin’s Sexy New Shirtless Photo: ‘Damn Babe’

Miranda Lambert is a wife in love, as she gushes over a sexy new shirtless pic of her hubby Brendan McLoughlin!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 15, 2023 10:51PM EDT
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Antibes, FRANCE - Shirtless Orlando Bloom, 46, displays his washboard abs at hotel Eden Roc in Cannes. Pictured: Orlando Bloom BACKGRID USA 27 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ML by Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE*Hot in the City?Justin Bieber goes shirtless showing off his tattoos and Calvin Klein's during an out with his wife Hailey and friends in Tribeca, New York on Wednesday. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert could barely contain herself as she gushed over a glistening, seductive shirtless pic of her husband Brendan McLoughlin! “Damn babe!!! 🔥 All the fitness vibes,” she commented on the June 15 Instagram photo. In the pic, which Brendan shared Wednesday, he leaned down and smiled at the camera, a gold crucifix hanging off his neck. In the next shirtless photo, he chugged water from a black Yeti thermos, clearly exhausted from an intense workout. “Love a good 5 miler before the rain 🤙🏽,” he captioned the scorching pic. “Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most.”

Miranda wasn’t the only country star who had a few words after Brendan’s pair of sweaty photos. Jelly Roll also took to the comments thread. “Jesus Christ Thor,” he quipped. “Save some attention for the rest of us on this app. Love you bubba.” Jelly Roll added a good-natured laughing emoji to the hilarious comment.

Miranda and Brendan married in 2019 after a whirlwind romance — they’d only dated for three months when they tied the knot. In a 2022 interview, the blonde beauty opened up about their relationship. “I want to be open about how happy we are,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I just don’t give two s**** about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh.”

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Miranda added that her husband’s support, as she navigates her own massive fame, has been wonderful. “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you,” she told the outlet. “He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

More From Our Partners

ad