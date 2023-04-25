Miranda Lambert Rocks Bejeweled Outfit While Holding Hands With Husband In NYC: Photos

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Miranda Lambert was 100% sparkle as she arrived at her New York City hotel on Monday, April 24 with husband Brendan McLoughlin! In photos you can see below, the blonde country singer was seen rocking a head to toe black and rhinestone-covered suit as she posed for photographers and tightly held hands with the former NYPD officer, who beamed at the cameras. Miranda, 39, accessorized with sparkling heels, a swipe of bright red lipstick, and a quilted black handbag. Brendan, 31, wore a white shirt with a crucifix necklace, jeans, and a pair of brown loafers. He finished his laid-back look with a zip jacket.

According to Us Weekly, the duo was returning after Miranda’s guest spot on Late Night With Seth Meyers. While their public appearance together is rare, Brendan and Miranda have made no secret of their mutual attraction. “I want to be open about how happy we are,” she told PEOPLE in a June 2022 interview. “I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

Brendan, for his part, is ready for the long haul with the hitmaking beauty. “4 years down and a lifetime to go,” he captioned a sweet couples selfie in January. “Happy anniversary @mirandalambert.”

Miranda’s mom, Beverly June Lambert, told PEOPLE that Brendan is a true “partner” for his famous wife. “One look at her tells that story,” she told the outlet. “She is comfortable and confident, and it shows. Brendan is a good example of a partner. He walks beside her, not beneath or above her. Navigating a new marriage, a pandemic, touring, career changes, family health crises, etc. isn’t easy. But there they are just killin’ it.”