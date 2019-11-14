Miranda Lambert Seemingly Hints At Wanting Kids With Brendan McLoughlin: I Have ‘Personal’ Goals

During an interview on the CMA Awards red carpet, Miranda Lambert opened up about being less ‘career-driven’ with her goals now that she’s married to Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert, 36, has been keeping busy with her new album and touring during her first year of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, 29, but it looks like she’ll be focusing more on her personal life in the future! “I have so many dreams left,” Miranda told ABC on the CMA Awards red carpet, per People. “I’m starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were, because I was so career-driven early on.” Miranda did not specify what exactly her ‘personal’ goals were, but starting a family would definitely make sense as a next step for her and Brendan right?!

She did add that there still are some other things that she wants to accomplish in her career, though. “I would like to write for a Broadway musical,” Miranda admitted. “I think that would be a cool thing that I’ve never done before. Also maybe a voiceover in a cartoon or something — maybe a little redneck fish in Nemo or something. Whatever they’ll have me do!” For now, though, there’s still a lot left in Miranda’s Wildcard era (she just dropped the album on Nov. 1). Throughout November, she’ll wrap up her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour, and in 2020, she’ll be on the road again for the Wildcard tour, which wraps on May 9.

However, all the time on the road isn’t stopping Miranda from spending time with her hunky hubby! Brendan actually took a leave from his job as a New York City police officer so he could be with Miranda during this busy time. The couple looked so in love at the CMAs, as they walked the red carpet together and sat side by side in the front row of the star-studded event.

Miranda and Brendan are closing in on one year of marriage — they secretly tied the knot on Jan. 26, 2019 after less than three months of dating. Miranda actually met Brendan while she was promoting her Pistol Annies album, Interstate Gospel, in NYC in Nov. 2018, and they wasted no time settling down! We can’t wait to see what’s next for these two!