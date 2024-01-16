Denise Richards Cuddles Up to Husband Aaron Phypers on Rare Date Night at Sutton Stracke’s Western Party: Photos

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, looked chic and in love while attending Sutton Stracke‘s Come Get Western party in New York on January 15. In photos you can see below, the Wild Things star, 52, stunned in a weather-appropriate brown leather trench coat with a wide belt at the waist and a beige mock turtleneck and jeans underneath. She wore a pair of chic Fendi knee high boots as well. Her hubby affectionately wrapped his arm around her waist as they clutched hands while arriving for the event.

Aaron rocked a black leather jacket with a monochromatic, head-to-toe black outfit for the outing. According to Daily Mail, Denise was Sutton’s special guest at the shindig, which supported her Circular Fashion House. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum looked happy and relaxed during the rare date night with her husband, whom she married in September of 2018.

Denise and Aaron, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last fall, are clearly still smitten with one another. In a September 2020 Instagram post marking a previous wedding anniversary, Denise gushed over her husband and shared throwback pics of their romantic Malibu wedding.

“So blessed & grateful to have you as my soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confidant, best friend, lover, best daddy to Eloise, & our menagerie of beautiful furry misfits, best step dad ever, most supportive of my career,” she wrote in part at the time. “I know my mom brought us together & I couldn’t imagine going through this beautiful journey with anyone other than you. I love you so much,” Denise completed the post, alongside a double heart emoji.

Of their wedding date, September 8, Denise once shared the sweet meaning behind it. “[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity,” she told PEOPLE of the impromptu wedding. “We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful.”

Denise and Aaron officially adopted their 12-year-old daughter, Eloise, in 2019. Denise also shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.