Denise Richards’ Car Gets Shot At During Road Rage Incident: She’s ‘Shaken Up & Terrified’

A road rage incident in South Los Angeles resulting in a gunshot reportedly left Drop Dead Gorgeous star Denise Richards shocked and terrified. TMZ first reported that Denise, 51, was on her way to Popsicle Studio on Monday, Nov 14, with her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, driving. Aaron reportedly had trouble finding the studio, but another driver became agitated, even as Aaron let them pass. Still a shot rang out, hitting the driver’s side at the back end of the grey Ford F-150 Shelby truck. Per TMZ, the visibly rattled mom of three arrived on set sobbing with fear. Denise reportedly worked her 12-hour day with her hubby close by, but requested an off-duty police escort to get them safely to the freeway when she was done. Denise’s rep confirmed TMZ‘s initial report to HollywoodLife.

A source told PEOPLE on November 15 that Denise was fully stunned by the incident. “She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day,” an insider on the set told the outlet. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.” The magazine further reported that the other vehicle involved was a gold and marron van, and it was “following” them.

“[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed,” the source said. “The guy was obviously pissed behind him. The van was on his tail, pushing him almost… they couldn’t figure it out,” and the couple were “frantic” as they attempted to navigate the situation safely. According to PEOPLE, there was a shouting exchange after Aaron cut the other driver off, as well.

“The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene,” the outlet’s source explained. “Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal.” PEOPLE’s source said Denise and Aaron didn’t file a police report, and that they thought it was actually about the vehicle, which is worth “a lot of money.”

The news comes amid drama for Denise. After her 18-year-old daughter with Charlie Sheen, Sami, joined OnlyFans, the Two & A Half Men star infamously slammed his ex-wife. Denise subsequently stood up for her daughter, then joined the platform with her own steamy account.