Denise Richards Shares Rare Selfie Of Daughter Eloise To Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: My ‘Sweet Angel’

Denise Richards has given fans a rare glimpse into her life with youngest daughter Eloise, as her mini-me celebrates her 10th birthday.

Denise Richards has paid tribute to her daughter on her milestone 10th birthday! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post on May 25. “Yesterday was our sweet angel Eloise’s 10th birthday….. we love you so much girlie,” she captioned the carousel post. “You are a ray of & you have the biggest heart. Always so happy & love life. You have taught us so much.” She concluded the message, “Happy happy birthday. I’m very blessed to be your mommy. I love you.”

Fellow reality stars including Dorit Kemsley,Camille Grammer,Shannon Beador and Chrishell Stause jumped into the comments section to wish Denise’s mini-me a happy birthday. The RHOBH star adopted Eloise in 2011 and now shares her with husband Aaron Phypers. She also has two older daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 15, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen.

Despite their tumultuous marriage and subsequent divorce, which Denise described as “toxic”, the former couple have a great co-parenting relationship. They recently came together to celebrate Sam’s 17th birthday. “Denise really strives to keep a good relationship between the girls and their father and always has,” a source told HollywoodLife back in March. “Even as young girls, Denise made it a point to do everything she could to get the girls to see their dad for dinner as a family once a week if not more.”

They pair have certainly come a long way, given their marriage ended dramatically amid Charlie’s struggles with substance abuse. “I always did whatever I could to hide Charlie’s behavior,” Denise said on a 2020 episode of RHOBH. “How do you tell kids what’s really going on? I would say ‘Dad has to go to work, but he loves you so much, he wants to be there for you girls.”