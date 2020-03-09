Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sam Is So Grown Up In 16th Birthday Pic

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s first-born daughter is celebrating turning her sweet 16. The ‘RHOBH’ star shared a touching message along with photos of Sam.

Denise Richards, 49, and ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54, were the picture of happiness when they welcomed their first child, daughter Sam Sheen into the world on March 9, 2004. Now she’s all grown up, turning her sweet 16. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share photos of Sami throughout the years, from when she was a baby, to a pic of her today where she’s ditched her natural blonde locks and is now rocking bright blue hair. You can see the pics here.

“Happy Sweet 16 birthday to my beautiful Sami… 🌈my first born, ray of light, soulful, spiritual, wisdom beyond your years. I’m so honored & blessed to be your mom. It seems like yesterday that you were born. I admire so much your individuality, strength, love for animals, compassion, confidence, passion, & from such an early age always standing up for what you felt was right,” Denise began in the caption.

“You are the best big sister, daughter, friend, and a great role model for your peers. I couldn’t be more proud of you and I respect you so much. I love you my Sami. It pains me that I’m away working and cannot be there to celebrate but very soon I will be home to be there for you. Have a beautiful birthday💕… I love you 🙏🏻❤️💋,” Denise continued. Denise and Charlie went on to have daughter Lola Rose, 14, and the actress adopted daughter Eloise, 8, in 2011 as a single mom after the couple had split in 2006.

It’s unclear where Denise is away on work, but she’ll surely throw Sami a massive sweet 16 party when she returns. In the meantime, either her dad Charlie or her stepdad Aaron Phypers will probably make sure she has a cake and plenty of love. While the girls live with Denise and Aaron, Charlie still spends quality time with his daughters. He even took them to a Billie Eilish concert in July 2019.