Sami Sheen Channels Mom Denise Richards’ Iconic ‘Wild Things’ Look in Blue String Bikini Top

Sami Sheen wasn’t around when her mom Denise Richards, 52, appeared alongside Neve Campbell in 1998’s erotic thriller Wild Things. But the OnlyFans model, 19, recently proved she can rock a bikini with the best of them when she channeled Denise’s sexy character from the movie in a bright blue string bikini. In photos you can view below, Sami rocked the plunging string bikini top with wet hair as she swam in a pool at night, her wet hair slicked back. She also showed off the revealing look while enjoying a beverage, and in yet another photo cheekily pressed shot glasses to her chest. Sami also rocked a new hair color — light brown, which also happens to be the color of her mother’s hair in the retro movie. She captioned the post with a simple shark emoji.

Fans of the model took to the comments thread to compliment the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise, and to note the resemblance to her mom. “You should be so happy. You are so blessed, don’t stop being you,” wrote a follower, alongside flame and heart eye emojis. “Wild Things 1998 homage bikini,” observed another. “UR so gorgeous,” gushed a third, while a fourth noted her new hair color. “Brunette honestly works so well for you!! Really brings out your eyes,” they wrote.

Indeed, Sami’s first photo in the December 23 carousel bore a strong resemblance to her mother’s iconic swimsuit looks as Kelly Van Ryan in the camp classic. The film’s cover art famously depicted the RHOBH alum with wet hair in the water alongside Neve, and Denise memorably wore a blue one-piece swimsuit as she emerged from a pool in an unforgettable scene. In another scene with Neve, she wore a light blue bikini with a tie front.

Though Sami’s look appears to directly pay homage to her mom’s famous flick, Denise once said she’d hoped her daughters, then all under the age of 16, wouldn’t see it after they’d been told about a racy scene. “I definitely did not give them a copy,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia in 2019. “I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this’, because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked.”

Denise continued, explaining why she didn’t want her girls (Sami, Lola, now 18, and Eloise, 12,) to see it. “A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, ‘I would appreciate if you didn’t watch it,’ ” she recalled. “It’s not age appropriate and it was a movie I did; it was a script I loved; it’s me being creative. I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that’s what mom decided to do.'”