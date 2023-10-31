Denise Richards Reveals Why She Wants to Remove Her Breast Implants in Rare Interview

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Denise Richards, 52, shared in a rare joint interview with her daughter Sami Sheen, 19, that she wants her breast implants removed. During the discussion, the OnlyFans model and daughter of Charlie Sheen admitted to wanting implants since she was young. “I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,‘” she told Bustle for the interview, published October 31. “All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’ I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff.”

Denise then interjected with her own experience. “I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites. I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done,” she told the outlet. But, she explained, she now wants them out, and hopes Sami will reconsider. “I’m trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I’m getting them out, is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19,” Denise said. “And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

Denise, who has faced backlash for an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter recently, also confessed her true feelings on Sami joining the controversial platform in 2022. “I said, ‘I think you need to really think twice about doing this because there’s a certain perception with it,'” Denise revealed. “Then as soon as she joined, it was viral and she got a lot of backlash and I was concerned about that because she’s so young. I’m a grown-a** woman, and I’ve had a lot of stuff over the years [said] about me, good and bad, publicly. Even now as a grownup, it hurts still,” she said.

Still, Denise herself went on to join the platform just days after then-18-year-old Sami did. “When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I’m sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too,” the Drop Dead Gorgeous star recalled of the 1998 erotic thriller. “Then after that, you’re perceived as a sex symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual.”

So, she says, she ultimately decided that capitalizing on that image made sense. “So that’s why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, ‘Who cares?’”