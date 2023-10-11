Denise Richards Receives Backlash for ‘Sick’ OnlyFans Collab With Daughter Sami

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Denise Richards, 52, is being slammed for recently teasing an OnlyFans collaboration with her daughter Sami Sheen, 19. The actress took to the website to share a sexy photo of her and the teen hugging and posing and asked followers if they would like to see another collaboration. “Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?” she wrote in the caption for the eye-catching photo.

Denise charges $25 a month for exclusive access to her account while Sami charges $19.99. After a screenshot of the photo and caption was shared to Reddit, online users started criticizing the reality star’s decision to work with Sami on the controversial platform.

“This is f*cking WEIRD beyond words and one of the sickest s*it I’ve seen on this app. what does she even mean…. what do her and her daughter do on that app….,” one user wrote. “Denise is really turning OnlyFans into an OnlyFams’, ‘It’s f*cking weird & incestuous’ and ‘Creepy creepy creepy. In no world is this appropriate,” another shared.

“This is f*cking creepy, weird, inappropriate, and so many other things,” a third wrote. “This is beyond foul,” a fourth also added. Others questioned why she would want to do such a collaboration with her daughter.

OnlyFans is known for its users’ NSFW content but it also allows celebrities to post other kinds of exclusive content, such as fitness or beauty-related photos and videos. Sami first started using the website after she turned 18 and then teamed up with her mom for a photoshoot in June 2022. Denise joined the website herself that same year.

Sami’s dad, Charlie Sheen, was opposed to his daughter signing up for OnlyFans at first, but then accepted it a short time later, and credited his ex Denise for looking at the situation differently. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he told Us Weekly last year. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”