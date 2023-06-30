Sami Sheen, 19, Rocks Lacy Blue Lingerie To Promote Her OnlyFans In New Photos

Sami Sheen is always posting some sort of sexy photo to her social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Twitter post. The 19-year-old posted two selfies wearing a lacy blue lingerie set that showed off her bare belly and ample cleavage.
before things got messy last night…https://t.co/PXquYbr6rQ pic.twitter.com/MzU2ZmlXr5
— sami sheen (@samiisheen) June 29, 2023
Sami posted the two photos with the caption, “before things got messy last night…” along with a link to her OnlyFans account. In the first photo, Sami had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail while she stuck her tongue out and posed in a low-cut blue lace bra. In the second photo, she kept her face out of the frame as she showed off her body while posing against a bathtub with her tongue out. She had her hair down and wore the same lacy bra but this time she also showed off her completely sheer black and blue panties.
While Sami’s photos keep getting racier and racier, the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to TikTok to clear up rumors that she’s a pornstar. She shared in a video, “I need to clear some things up. I am not a porn star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that. I’ve been doing OnlyFans for almost a full year now and I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment.”
@samisheen
Replying to @🇯🇲 clearing some things up!!
Sami gushed about her job, "I love it and it makes me happy and it's boosted my confidence so much. I can work from home. I love talking to my subscribers. I make my own hours."