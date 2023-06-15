Sami Sheen, 19, Says She ‘Loves’ Her OnlyFans Job But Insists She’s ‘Not A Porn Star’

Sami Sheen clapped back at a rude comment regarding her OnlyFans career and said she wouldn’t want to do anything else to support herself in a TikTok she shared on Saturday, June 10. “I need to clear some things up. I am not a [porn] star and I don’t meet up with people. I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that,” the 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards explained after someone accused her of having “nothing else to offer the world.” She continued, “I’ve been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year now and I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment.”

Sami went on to explain why being an OnlyFans star is such an ideal job for her. “I love it and it makes me happy and it’s boosted my confidence so much,” she gushed. “I can work from home. I love talking to my subscribers. I make my own hours.”

The rude comment Sami replied to was left under her previous video, in which she described herself as a sex worker. “The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans]. And if people did their f****** research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work,” she added. Sami made sure to note that she has “no judgment” to people who do make a living by having sex or recording their sexual interactions. “That is just not my line of work and that’s not something I am comfortable with doing,” she confirmed.

In the original video (seen above), Sami spoke to followers as she got ready to shoot some photos for her page. She also revealed that she will fully reveal her chest when she gets a breast augmentation done. “I still show pretty much everything,” she argued. “I just wanna wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I am showing.” She added that she’s also “excited for the anticipation [for] the big reveal.” She did not reveal when she plans to go under the knife.

The oldest daughter of Denise, 52, and Charlie, 57, announced she was joining the content platform with a steamy bikini picture she shared on Instagram on June 12, 2022. Her dad immediately let his dissatisfaction be known. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the Two And A Half Men alum told Us Weekly at the time. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he concluded.

However, after the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed support for her daughter and applauded her daughter’s confidence, Charlie had a change of heart. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” the actor told Us Weekly in a June 18 statement via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”