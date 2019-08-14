Denise Richards Holds Hands With Hunky Husband After Confirming Return For ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers made an adorable couple while strolling hand-in-hand in coordinating denim outfits on Aug. 13. That’s just two days after the Bravo star shared exciting news regarding ‘RHOBH.’

Denise Richards, 48, married Aaron Phypers, 46, in Sept. 2018, but the couple still looked like they were on their honeymoon nearly a year later! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star held hands with her husband for a walk downtown in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13, and that grip was especially tight! Denise also couldn’t suppress a giddy smile. Their outfits even coordinated, but not to the point of being cringe-worthy: Denise rocked baggy denim overalls, while Aaron also wore the all-American fabric on his pants and baseball cap.

Denise has extra reason to smile besides having such a good-looking fella on her arm. She’s returning for Season 10 of RHOBH, thereby passing her freshmen episodes (Season 9) with flying colors. But the Wild Things star made the announcement in the most unexpected way — under a photo of a “Botched Botox Barbie,” specifically. “Seeing this picture made me think of #RHOBH 💉,” the mother of three joked in an Instagram post on Aug. 11, and confirmed the big news by throwing in the hashtags #MySecondSeason and #Season10.

It was another date between Denise and Aaron that really drew attention, however! Interestingly, the couple dined at one of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants — TomTom — on Aug. 7, and Denise even shared an affectionate photo taken during their dinner date afterwards. Yes, despite Denise suggesting that there were “incidences” that happened between her and Lisa off-screen during the July 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Lisa took offense after the interview was brought to her attention by a Twitter fan. “Wow? The only ‘incident’ we had outside of production was when you asked us to take 8 of your fostered dogs from the Malibu fires and @vanderpumpdogs rescued them, in this crisis, when we were at capacity,” Lisa tweeted on Aug. 1. “It wasn’t shown.. too positive? Why all the hate?”

Apparently, Denise and Aaron’s choice to dine at TomTom amid the drama was no coincidence, according to an eyewitness. “Aaron was overheard telling someone he and Denise wanted to go to check the place out, but it seemed like they were really trying to let everyone know they were sorry for the tweets sent over the last few days,” the eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was almost like a peace offering. They both had really nice things to say about Lisa and TomTom and Aaron was also overheard saying there’s no bad blood or hard feelings at all between Lisa or anyone who works for her.”