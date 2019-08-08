Exclusive
Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Dine At TomTom To Show ‘No Hard Feelings’ With Lisa Vanderpump

They may have recently threatened to sue Lisa Vanderpump’s friend John Sessa, but Denise Richards & her husband proved there’s ‘no bad blood’ with LVP when they showed up to her restaurant on Aug. 7.

No bad blood here! Denise Richards, 48, and Aaron Phypers, 46, showed up at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant TomTom on Aug. 7, in an effort to prove there’s no hard feelings between them, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Denise and husband Aaron went to TomTom (owned by Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz) in the very early evening on Wednesday, August 7th, an eyewitness tells us, saying “it was completely unplanned and nobody knew they were coming.” “The entire staff was confused as Lisa was not there, plus, Denise‘s husband Aaron went after Lisa on social media. They walked in like normal people and sat at the bar and had some cocktails while acting very much in love and snapping photos. Nobody bothered them at all,” the insider adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

The eyewitness shared more details about the couple’s dinner date inside TomTom that night. “Aaron was overheard telling someone he and Denise wanted to go to check the place out, but it seemed like they were really trying to let everyone know they were sorry for the Tweets sent over the last few days. It was almost like a peace offering. They both had really nice things to say about Lisa and TomTom and Aaron was also overheard saying there’s no bad blood or hard feelings at all between Lisa or anyone who works for her,” they added.

Additionally, “Denise kept talking about her appearance on 90210 and her plans to leave and go celebrate the show‘s premiere with some of the cast later that evening. They left shortly before 8pm.,” the eyewitness revealed. Soon after — Denise proudly shared a snapshot from her dinner with Aaron to her Instagram page. If that’s not a sign that they’re putting drama behind them, we don’t know what is! “Date night with the hubby! You never know where we might show up #tomtom#pumprestaurant,” she wrote alongside the pic.

It definitely came as a bit of a surprise to see the couple hit up TomTom seeing as it was just four days earlier that Aaron threatened to sue Lisa’s friend and colleague, John Sessa. Lisa leaked a text that Aaron sent John in which he accused him of defamation of character over recent comments he made about Denise. However, that appears to have all blown over now, just look at those smiles while eating at Lisa’s restaurant!