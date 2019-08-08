Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Dine At TomTom To Show ‘No Hard Feelings’ With Lisa Vanderpump

They may have recently threatened to sue Lisa Vanderpump’s friend John Sessa, but Denise Richards & her husband proved there’s ‘no bad blood’ with LVP when they showed up to her restaurant on Aug. 7.

No bad blood here! Denise Richards, 48, and Aaron Phypers, 46, showed up at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant TomTom on Aug. 7, in an effort to prove there’s no hard feelings between them, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Denise and husband Aaron went to TomTom (owned by Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz) in the very early evening on Wednesday, August 7th, an eyewitness tells us, saying “it was completely unplanned and nobody knew they were coming.” “The entire staff was confused as Lisa was not there, plus, Denise‘s husband Aaron went after Lisa on social media. They walked in like normal people and sat at the bar and had some cocktails while acting very much in love and snapping photos. Nobody bothered them at all,” the insider adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

The eyewitness shared more details about the couple’s dinner date inside TomTom that night. “ Aaron was overheard telling someone he and Denise wanted to go to check the place out, but it seemed like they were really trying to let everyone know they were sorry for the Tweets sent over the last few days. It was almost like a peace offering. They both had really nice things to say about Lisa and TomTom and Aaron was also overheard saying there’s no bad blood or hard feelings at all between Lisa or anyone who works for her,” they added.