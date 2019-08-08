Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Dine At TomTom To Show ‘No Hard Feelings’ With Lisa Vanderpump
They may have recently threatened to sue Lisa Vanderpump’s friend John Sessa, but Denise Richards & her husband proved there’s ‘no bad blood’ with LVP when they showed up to her restaurant on Aug. 7.
No bad blood here! Denise Richards, 48, and Aaron Phypers, 46, showed up at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant TomTom on Aug. 7, in an effort to prove there’s no hard feelings between them, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Denise and husband Aaron went to TomTom (owned by Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz) in the very early evening on Wednesday, August 7th, an eyewitness tells us, saying “it was completely unplanned and nobody knew they were coming.” “The entire staff was confused as Lisa was not there, plus, Denise‘s husband Aaron went after Lisa on social media. They walked in like normal people and sat at the bar and had some cocktails while acting very much in love and snapping photos. Nobody bothered them at all,” the insider adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.
Additionally, “Denise kept talking about her appearance on 90210 and her plans to leave and go celebrate the show‘s premiere with some of the cast later that evening. They left shortly before 8pm.,” the eyewitness revealed. Soon after — Denise proudly shared a snapshot from her dinner with Aaron to her Instagram page. If that’s not a sign that they’re putting drama behind them, we don’t know what is! “Date night with the hubby! You never know where we might show up #tomtom#pumprestaurant,” she wrote alongside the pic.
Date night with the hubby! You never know where we might show up 🥰🥂#tomtom #pumprestaurant
It definitely came as a bit of a surprise to see the couple hit up TomTom seeing as it was just four days earlier that Aaron threatened to sue Lisa’s friend and colleague, John Sessa. Lisa leaked a text that Aaron sent John in which he accused him of defamation of character over recent comments he made about Denise. However, that appears to have all blown over now, just look at those smiles while eating at Lisa’s restaurant!