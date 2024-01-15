Riley Keough Wows in Plunging Sheer Gown as She Attends the Emmys With Priscilla Presley

A red carpet look that would make Daisy Jones proud! Riley Keough graced the Emmys red carpet on January 15 in a gorgeous Chanel dress. The plunging black gown featured a sheer skirt with a patterned mini skirt underneath. She added a pretty black bow in her hair to complete her look.

The actress was accompanied by her grandmother Priscilla Presley. Their Emmys appearance marked their first public appearance together since settling Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. Priscilla proudly wrapped her around around Riley on the Emmys carpet.

Riley is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television alongside Lizzy Caplan, Dominique Fishback, Jessica Chastain, Ali Wong, and Kathryn Hahn. She received critical acclaim for her performance as Daisy Jones in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.

The show is nominated for a number of awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Daisy Jones & The Six has already won Emmys for Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Ahead of the Emmys, Riley showed her love for her Daisy Jones & The Six castmates and fans in a sweet message. “In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together,” her Instagram post began. “We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike. I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you.”

A week before the Emmys, Riley dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet in a beautiful white lace gown by Chanel. Riley, who was a Golden Globe nominee, attended the ceremony with husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

Riley recently marked the first anniversary of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death on January 12. Elvis Presley’s only child passed away suddenly in 2023 at the age of 54. She died after going into cardiac arrest due to a small bowel obstruction.

The actress posted an old photo of herself with Lisa Marie on the anniversary. She captioned the Instagram post with a simple heart emoji. Priscilla wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom.”