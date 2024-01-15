Rebel Wilson Admits She’s Gained 30 Pounds Due to ‘Stress’: ‘It Makes Me Feel Bad’

Rebel Wilson, 43, is getting candid about some recent weight gain. In a January 15, 2024 Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect star soaked in a hot tub in a pair of images looking stunning in a black zip-up swimsuit as she relaxed in a hot tub on a yacht. She pulled her blonde hair into a messy bun and donned a pair of sexy sunglasses for the pics. “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)!” the Bridesmaids actress admitted in the caption.

“It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does,” she continued. “I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Rebel has 11.1 million fans on the platform, many of whom sympathized with Rebel’s situation in the comments thread. “I’ve been through this too…trust me when I say this it’s so hard to manage everything,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “You still look amazing. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Raising a kid is #1. You are being awesome at this.” A third observed, “Losing weight is the easy bit… keeping it off is the biggest battle,” alongside a pink heart emoji, while a fourth encouraged Rebel with compliments. “Everyone is proud of you, but we already loved you, didn’t we? No matter what size, you’re still beautiful & hilarious. Not everyone was meant to be a size 2. Certainly don’t feel BAD about it,” they wrote.

Rebel, who is mom to 1-year-old daughter Royce and announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma in February of 2023, has been open about her weight journey in the past, which previously included a dramatic 70-plus pound weight loss.

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I [also] produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she told Australian publication the Daily Telegraph in 2021. But, she said, the buzz seems to surround “when I do nothing except lose weight.”

“People are so obsessed with it,” she explained at the time. “But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”