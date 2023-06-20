Rebel Wilson Admits To Gaining Weight After Becoming A Mom: ‘Lack Of Sleep & Change In Lifestyle’

Three years after Rebel Wilson declared 2020 as her “year of health” and subsequently dropped more than 70 lbs., she has gained some of it back. The 43-year-old actress and comedian revealed she has gained some weight back after welcoming her first child in Nov. 2022. The baby was born via surrogate, so while Rebel maintained her wellness journey as she was expecting her little one, she said her new lifestyle as a mom is what contributed to her changing priorities.

“I did gain weight once I had my baby, because although I didn’t give birth to her and I didn’t need to lose any baby weight, I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle,” she told the Daily Mail on June 16. “For instance, now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to. I’m just not working out as much, so that has slowed me down.”

The Pitch Perfect star also recalled the beginning stages of her weight loss and wellness journey. “When I first started my diet I set a goal weight because I needed some kind of goal I needed something to work towards but once I started losing the weight I thought maybe I could do more?” she explained. “So I change my goal weight at first I wanted to just lose 75 lbs. and then I thought I can go further so it’s sort of tough.”

She explained that she learned a lot about food and what her body actually needs — and yes, that includes carbs. “A lot of people think that I don’t eat carbs, but I do eat carbs,” she noted. “I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta. I just don’t eat a lot of it.”

Rebel continued, “When I wasn’t watching my weight, I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben & Jerry’s sometimes, it’s just what I did — it was a habit — but now I’m much more careful I will have like a third of a pint and I’ll eat it slowly I won’t eat the whole pint at all. That’s in my past.”

In Dec. 2020, Rebel hopped on Instagram Live to share how she hit her goal weight and kept going with the “Rebel triangle of health.” She explained, “Let’s start first with the physical activity. I know I am in a lucky position, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers, but I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk…That is free. You can do it it safely, and walking is the best way for me, for my body type, to metabolize fat.”

“So, on the physical side my biggest tip guys is get out there and walk,” she continued. “If you can do an hour that’s fantastic, that’s what I like to do when I go walking.” She also encouraged her fellow women to not be afraid to lift weights. “I freaking love lifting weights, it just makes you feel really strong,” Rebel raved. “I love that feeling of feeling strong and powerful, and the weights are so good for you. Not only for your muscles but also for your bones as well.”

The Senior Year actress then focused on the nutritional aspect of her journey, revealing she would eat about 1,500 calories a day. She noted that while she was not eating clean every say, she emphasized eating salmon, chicken, and other nutrient-dense and healthy foods. Rebel also said she focused on drinking plenty of water.

Finally, the third leg to her “Rebel triangle of health” was the mental health aspect. “The third thing I wanted to talk about is the emotional side which is to me the biggest,” she confessed. “It’s the biggest because for me as I was saying before I suffer from emotional eating it’s my vice…What I found is that when I was doing those unhealthy behaviors that I wasn’t treating myself with love and respect,” Rebel admitted. “I must’ve not had high self-worth because I was engaging in behaviors that weren’t healthy and were really detrimental to myself.

“So I did a lot of work and one of my doctors taught me how to do something called purge emotional writing. It’s something anyone can do at home,” Rebel added. She explained that “purge writing” is meant to give people a certain amount of time to write out all their thoughts and emotions that may lead them to make unhealthy choices.

In 2020, a person close to the mother of one revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was happier than ever following her successful weight loss journey. “Rebel has never been happier, she looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” they noted. “At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.”