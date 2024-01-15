Joan Collins Dazzles in Sparkling Blue Dress at the 2023 Emmys

Joan Collins has still got it! The 90-year-old Hollywood icon attended the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15 looking incredible for her age. Joan wore a sparkling blue dress with white gloves and a pair of silver earrings. Joan rocked stunning makeup including dark pink lipstick. She posed for pictures on the carpet by herself and with her husband, Percy Gibson. During the ceremony, Joan and Taraji P. Henson appeared on stage to present the award for Outstanding Limited Series which went to Netflix’s Beef.

Joan was among the long list of stars who attended this year’s Emmys which were delayed four months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The British actress is no stranger to being at the Emmys or being nominated for a major award. Back in 1984, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Alexis Colby in Dynasty. She never won an Emmy for her performance in the hit ABC series, but she did take home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series in 1982. Joan infamously starred in Dynasty from 1981 to 1989 with other Hollywood icons like John Forsythe and Linda Evans.

Despite being in her 90s, Joan has continued to thrive like she’s drinking out of the fountain of youth everyday. In September, the Warning Shot star revealed that she’s never had any plastic surgery. “I’ve had nothing done. I couldn’t do all that. First of all, I’m needle-phobic,” she told The Guardian, before revealing the secrets to her amazing skin that she’s passed down to her daughters, Tara Newley, 60, and Katyana Kass, 51. “It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream,” she explained. “I told my two girls and both of them have fabulous skin. And stay out of the sun.”

Joan has also not shied away from her amazing fashion sense over the years. She regularly shared glimpses at her fabulous outfits and of her relaxing in bikinis on her social media. Two days before the 2023 Emmy Awards, Joan shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a white swimsuit with a white hat and sunglasses while on a boat in the middle of the water. The Quest for Love star kicked her foot in the air in the photo. “#flashbackfriday – limbering up for the #emmys on #monday!” she wrote in her caption.