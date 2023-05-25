Joan Collins Wears Shoulder Bearing Gown At 90th Birthday Party: Photos

Bow down to the birthday queen! Joan Collins celebrated 90 years around the sun with a big blowout in London on May 25. The Dynasty icon showcased her timeless sex appeal in a white ruffled off-the-shoulder top and black leggings. Alongside her handsome husband Percy Gibson, 58, Joan waved to onlookers from a balcony off the private club where the soiree took place.

With her signature raven hair held back with a black band, Joan looked happy and healthy for her milestone. The star added a dab of red lipstick and a set of dangling earrings to set the chic style off, as her beau of over two decades sported a white shirt, black vest and plaid kilt.

The birthday outing across the pond comes a few months after the cute couple partied in West Hollywood at celeb hotspot Craigs. The adorable couple, who have been married since 2002, certainly looked loved up during the outing. Percy held his hand on the legend’s back as they made their way through the sidewalks of West Hollywood. They also both held huge smiles on their faces.

If more proof is needed of their enviable relationship, one only has to look at Joan’s Instagram, which is filled with sweet snaps of the pair. She even shared a photo of them chilling in their pool to celebrate reaching 300k followers on the platform!

The Tales From the Crypt actress, born in 1933 in Paddington, England, married her fifth and current husband Percy in February 2002 at Claridge’s Hotel in London. The film and television producer is 31 years younger than his wife. Joan was previously married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm. Out of the five marriages, Joan was blessed with three children: Tara and Alexander Newley and Katyana Kass. Both Tara and Katyana followed in their mother’s footsteps as actresses, while Alexander, who also goes by the name Sacha Newley, is widely known for his portraits of Gore Vidal and Billy Wilder.