Dame Joan Collins, 89, Rocks Leopard Swimsuit For Swim With Husband Percy Gisbon, 57

Joan Collins celebrated Christmas in the best way possible when she wore a sexy leopard print swimsuit while taking a dip in the pool with her husband, Percy Gibson, 57. The 89-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram wearing the spaghetti-strap white and brown animal-print one-piece with gorgeous accessories.

Joan posted the slideshow with the caption, “Had a terrific #christmasday – 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse’s- thank you @adambricusse and Evie! #friends #christmas #christmastime.” In the first photo, Joan posed in the pool wearing the swimsuit with oversized black sunglasses, silver earrings, and a chunky silver medallion necklace.

In the second photo, Joan posed on her short-sleeve, light pink cotton mini nightgown while sitting on the couch opening up her gifts. She opted out of any makeup as she had her hair thrown up into a messy bun while wearing glasses. Joan was covered in gifts as she went barefoot and showed off her legs in the short dress.

Another photo pictured Joan and Percy swimming in the pool together as the couple had their arms around each other. Meanwhile, another photo pictured Joan sitting at the dinner table wearing a loose white, long-sleeve blouse with a low-cut scoop neckline. She styled the top with a high-waisted red tartan midi skirt and topped her look off with nude and white slip-on loafers.

Joan has been posting a slew of photos this holiday season and one of our favorites was her and Percy posing by the Christmas tree. In the photo, the lovebirds cuddle up to each other while Percy wore a black tuxedo and bowtie while Joan wore a black skirt, a sequin top, and a silver sequin blazer. Her brown hair was downin loose, voluminous curls while dark eyeliner and a bright red glossy lip completed her glam. She posted the photo with the caption, “Wishing #family #friends and #fans a wonderful and #peaceful #christmas with #love.”