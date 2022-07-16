Dame Joan Collins’ Children: Meet Her 3 Kids

Dame Joan Collins gave her fans a scare recently when she was airlifted to a hospital in Monaco. The iconic British actress, who became a household name starring in Dynasty, is on the mend after being treated for a pinched nerve in her leg. “She’s back home in St. Tropez and is walking around,” Joan’s friend told Page Six. “She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels.” The star’s rep added, “The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now. She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday.”

With a renewed spotlight on Joan, followers are clamoring to know more about the star’s personal life. The gorgeous actress, born in 1933 in Paddington, England, was married a whopping five times; she called Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass, Peter Holm and Percy Gibson her husband so far, with Percy being her current beau. Out of the five marriages, Joan was blessed with three children. Keep reading to find out all about them, below.

Tara Newley

From 1963 to 1971, Joan was married to British singer-songwriter Anthony Newley. During his career, Anthony scored quite a few Top 40 hits as a songwriter, including “Feeling Good,” which was covered by Nina Simone. He also received an Academy Award nomination for the film score of 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

In their first year of marriage, the couple welcomed daughter Tara. She studied at The American College in Paris and Boston University. After trying her hand at acting, Tara later became a producer and broadcaster. She was married to composer Michael Adam and later to writer Nicholas Gilador Arkle. She has a son and a daughter.

“Being the daughter of Joan Collins and Anthony Newley could be daunting but I had to find out who I am,” Tara once told the Express. “And every day it’s about being the best thing you can ever be, and to do and feel all these experiences have enriched me as a person.”

Alexander Newley

Born in October, 1965, Alexander was the second child born to Joan and Anthony. The British artist, painter, and writer also goes by the name Sacha Newley and is widely known for his portraits of Gore Vidal and Billy Wilder. He has one daughter with his ex Angela Tassoni.

In 2017, Alexander accused his late father of being a pedophile. “My father was drawn to youthfulness; he thought innocence was an aphrodisiac. That was his sexual proclivity and it’s a very dangerous, destructive thing,” he told The Sunday Times. Both Joan and Alexander’s sister Tara denied the allegations.

Katyana Kass

American businessman Ron Kass wooed Joan and put a ring on her finger a year after her divorce from Anthony. “For a year, he bombarded me with love, attention and proposals of marriage,” Joan wrote of Ron in the Daily Mail. However, Ron suffered from substance use disorder which came to a head after he lost a job. “This came as a massive blow to my husband’s ego,” she wrote in the outlet. “It’s at this point, I believe, that Ron started taking drugs. He became terribly uncommunicative — and our money began to run out. So we started downsizing, moving to smaller and smaller houses.” Eventually, they divorced in 1983.

During their marriage, the couple welcomed daughter, Katyana. The beauty has followed in her mother’s footsteps as an actress.