Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.

The adorable couple, who have been married since 2002, certainly looked loved up during the outing. Percy held his hand on the legend’s back as they made their way through the sidewalks of West Hollywood. They also both held huge smiles on their faces.

If more proof is needed of their enviable relationship, one only has to look at Joan’s Instagram, which is filled with sweet snaps of the pair. She even shared a photo of them chilling in their pool to celebrate reaching 300k followers on the platform!

Dame Joan gave those followers a scare recently when she was airlifted to a hospital in Monaco. The actress was quickly on the mend, however, after being treated for a pinched nerve in her leg. “She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels.” Joan’s rep told Page Six at the time, “The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now. She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday.”

The Tales From the Crypt actress, born in 1933 in Paddington, England, married her fifth and current husband Percy in February 2002 at Claridge’s Hotel in London. The film and television producer is 31 years younger than his wife. Joan was previously married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm. Out of the five marriages, Joan was blessed with three children: Tara and Alexander Newley and Katyana Kass. Both Tara and Katyana followed in their mother’s footsteps as actresses, while Alexander, who also goes by the name Sacha Newley, is widely known for his portraits of Gore Vidal and Billy Wilder.