Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.

Joan wore a fancy black fur coat over a black shirt and a matching leather skirt for the date night. She carried a chic black and white scarf in her hand while also rocking a pair of leather knee-high black boots. The Dynasty icon accessorized her look with gold jewelry, including a pair of earrings and a large necklace.

Percy, who is 31 years younger than his wife, looked dapper in a grey blazer, a white dress shirt, and a pair of dark grey dress pants. The film and television producer also wore glasses and black dress shoes for his romantic night out with Joan. The couple were a sight to see outside Craig’s, where they actually visited just a few nights prior for a different date night.

Joan married her fifth husband on February 17, 2002 at Claridge’s Hotel in London and last year they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The Golden Globe winner marked the occasion on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of the couple cutting their cake at their wedding. “20 years ago today #ahubby and I tied the knot and have been happily married ever since,” she captioned her post.

Before Percy, Joan was previously married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, Ron Kass and Peter Holm. Out of the five marriages, Joan was blessed with three children: Tara Newley, 59, Alexander Newley, 57, and Katyana Kass, 50. Joan also has several grandchildren who she absolutely adores. At 89 years old, Joan is blessed and grateful for the life she lives.