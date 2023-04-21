Joan Collins, 89, Hugs Daughter Katy, 50, In Rare Photo Together During Spa Trip

Joan Collins, 89, shared a rare picture with her daughter Katyana Kass, 50, on April 20. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo took a cute photo at a health spa in Henslow, England that Joan shared to her Instagram. The Dynasty icon wore a blue and white striped top and a long white scarf, with jeans and a baseball cap. Katy was dressed in an aqua blue jacket with dark blue pants. Joan and Katy shared a cute hug in the photo, in one of the few times that Joan’s posted her youngest child on her social media.

Joan’s husband, Percy Gibson, 58, joined the actress and her daughter at the Champneys Spa. Joan and Percy took a photo together on the steps outside the spa. Percy wore a dark blue zip-up jacket with a pair of blue jeans and black sneakers. Joan captioned her Instagram post, “Wonderfully refreshing week at #champneyshenlow – great treatments and fabulous friendly staff which is classic @champneysspas 🙏🙏 .”

Joan shares Katy with the late Ron Kass, who was her third husband. The famous actress has been married five times. She was also married to Maxwell Reed, Anthony Newley, and Peter Holm. She welcomed her two older children, daughter Tara Newley and son Alexander Newley, during her marriage to Anthony. Joan has also been blessed with several grandchildren.

Joan married her current beau, Percy, on February 17, 2002 at Claridge’s Hotel in London and last year they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The Golden Globe winner marked the occasion on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of the couple cutting their cake at their wedding. “20 years ago today #ahubby and I tied the knot and have been happily married ever since,” she captioned her post.