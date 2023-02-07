Joan Collins, 89, Is All Smiles As She Sunbathes With Husband, 58, On Beach Vacation

Joan Collins looked fabulous when she rocked some stylish outfits while on vacation in Cabo with her husband, Percy Gibson.

February 7, 2023 1:34PM EST
Image Credit: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Joan Collins spent a week in Cabo, Mexico on vacation with her husband, Percy Gibson, 58, when she rocked a slew of stylish bathing suits and coverups. The 89-year-old was sunbathing on the beach when she wore an animal print sheer coverup, swimsuits, and more.

In one photo from her slideshow, Joan rocked an oversized sheer zebra print coverup with bright green floral sleeves. She rocked a halterneck bathing suit underneath and accessorized with a large sun hat. In another photo, Joan took a dip in the pool while wearing a visor, sunglasses, and a halterneck swimsuit.

As if the photos from her trip couldn’t get any better, Joan posed with friends while wearing a flouncy white sheer long-sleeve top with a pair of high-waisted flared-leg silver sequin pants. She styled the outfit with a pair of black and white espadrille platforms, hoop earrings, and a large silver necklace.

Joan is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and aside from these vacation pictures, she recently posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram wearing a spaghetti-strap white and brown animal-print one-piece with gorgeous accessories.

Joan posted the slideshow with the caption, “Had a terrific #christmasday – 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse’s- thank you @adambricusse and Evie! #friends #christmas #christmastime.” In the first photo, Joan posed in the pool wearing the swimsuit with oversized black sunglasses, silver earrings, and a chunky silver medallion necklace.

Joan Collins. ( Vinnie Levine / MEGA)

In the second photo, Joan posed in a short-sleeve, light pink cotton mini nightgown while sitting on the couch opening up her gifts. She opted out of any makeup as she had her hair thrown up into a messy bun while wearing glasses. Joan was covered in gifts as she went barefoot and showed off her legs in the short dress.

